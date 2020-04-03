A convicted sex offender who assaulted a 17-year-old girl and held her against her will at a Blair business was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Travis W. Vaughn, 46, of Blair was found guilty Feb. 4 of intentional chidl abuse, a Class 3A felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Vaughn to 10 to 18 years in prison. Vaughn's sentence was enhanced after he was determined to be a habitual offender. Vaughn must serve at minimum 10 years.
Prior to sentencing, Washington County public defender Patrick Dunn said his client made his plea on his own decision for his best interest and for the victim.
“He had absolutely no desire to make this young lady come in and testify in front of a jury to tell what happened,” Dunn said.
Dunn said Vaughn accepted responsibility for his actions.
“I just apologize to the victim,” Vaughn said. He also apologized to the owners of the business.
Vaughn was arrested Nov. 4.
According to an affidavit filed by a Blair police detective, Vaughn inappropriately touched the girl on numerous occasions while they worked together. He allegedly tried to convince the girl to meet him at a local park and expressed that he wanted to have a sexual relationship with her.
The girl told the detective she refused his advances.
On Oct. 4, the girl told police, she was headed to the bathroom when Vaughn followed her, pushed her in, locked the door and forced her to watch him touch himself.
Vaughn is a convicted sex offender. According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, he was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse aggravated in Scott County, Iowa, in February 1992 and felony third-degree sexual abuse in Clinton County, Iowa, in September 1992. Both cases involved minors.