Judge John E. Samson just wanted 19-year-old Justin Kalin to think about his future.
The Blair man appeared Tuesday in Washington County District Court, a week after pleading guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and failure to appear, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Prior to sentencing Kalin, Samson asked him to write a 500-word essay on his five-year plan, which was to include research on college classes. He gave him a week.
Kalin submitted that essay Tuesday morning.
“You've thought about it and that's what I wanted you to do,” Samson said. “What you've been doing up until now is not the right path.”
Samson said he was impressed with Kalin, which caused him to shorten his sentence.
“You saved yourself 40 days,” Samson said.
Kalin was sentenced to 140 days in the Washington County Jail for the theft conviction and 40 days for the failure to appear. Those are to be served concurrently. He was given credit for 12 days served.
Kalin was ordered to turn himself in at 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
Kalin was arrested Sept. 16.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer responded to the report of a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of South 11th Street on Sept. 16. The victim told the officer several items, including a backpack, two laptops and a tablet, were stolen from his vehicle in the early morning hours.
The value of the items taken was $2,250.
The victim used an app on his phone to show the officer the location of the tablet, which was at a nearby apartment complex.
The officer, according to his report, was familiar with Kalin and another individual — a 15-year-old boy — who were previously accused of stealing items from vehicles. Kalin lives at the apartment complex.
The officer went to Kalin's apartment, where his mother allowed the officer inside. The officer observed a backpack and two laptops, matching the description of the items stolen, at the foot of the bed where Kalin sleeps.
Kalin's mother told the officer she didn't recognize the items as belonging to her son and allowed the officer to search the backpack, where he also found the tablet.