A Blair man who was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Gary G. Ward, 53, was found guilty March 3 of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Ward to four months in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for two days previously served.
Samson said Ward was not a good candidate for probation due to his lengthy criminal record, which includes driving under the influence, burglary, possession of controlled substances and criminal mischief; and his high risk to reoffend.
The judge also noted Ward has had community supervision revoked or terminated before.
“You've been on post release supervision, but it doesn't seem to work,” Samson said. “I hope you continue on your treatment. That will hopefully keep you out of jail or the penitentiary.”
Ward was arrested Oct. 25.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a black Chevrolet Impala just before 9 p.m. near Ninth and Washington streets for no license plate or in-transits displayed.
According to the deputy, the driver, identified as Ward, was moving around a lot in the car. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
A Blair police officer brought in a drug-sniffing dog, which indicated a positive alert at the driver's door. The officer searched the vehicle and found a methamphetamine pipe under the driver's seat along with a hypodermic needle. The officer also found a small, clear bag with a small amount of white crystal substance inside. The substance later tested positive for meth.