A Blair man who hit three parked cars while driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulted three officers when they tried to arrest him was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Dennis T. Scott Jr., 26, was found guilty Dec. 10 of assault on a police officer, a Class 3A felony; and DUI-first offense, aggravated, a Class W misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Scott to six months in the Washington County Jail and 15 months post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and his license was revoked for one year. Scott was given credit for 138 days served.
Prior to sentencing, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said Scott's conduct “seemed so bizarre given his lack of criminal history.”
But, he said, given the level of violence, the state was seeking a jail sentence.
Scott's attorney, Pam Hopkins of Blair, said her client has no violent criminal history.
“This appears to be quite out of character,” she said.
Scott took responsibility for his actions.
“I just want to apologize to the community,” he said. “I'm not that type of person.”
“My problem is you were arrested and then resisted and kicked several officers and you kicked them repeatedly,” Samson said. “Law enforcement officers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people like you.”
Scott was arrested Sept. 12.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy responded to the report of a hit-and-run accident at the request of Blair police at 1:03 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.
The suspect's vehicle, which was a silver Ford F150, reportedly struck three parked cars along the north side of Lincoln Street and left the scene. It was last seen westbound on Washington Street.
As the deputy was responding, he saw the truck parked at a gas station in the 1000 block of Washington Street. The vehicle had heavy front end damage and the security horn was activated.
The deputy approached the driver, later identified as Scott. The deputy reported Scott was visibly intoxicated. He also observed the driver's side airbag in the truck had deployed.
The deputy started a DUI investigation. However, Scott reportedly became belligerent and attempted to walk away. The deputy sat Scott on the curb, handcuffed him and then placed him in a patrol car.
When Scott tried to get out of the car, the deputy attempted to push him back in. That's when Scott allegedly kicked the deputy in the stomach and groin.
Other deputies and a Blair officer responded to assist. Two other deputies were kicked as they tried to restrain Scott. He was later transported to the Washington County Jail, where a Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.202; the legal limit is 0.08.