A Blair man found with drugs following a traffic stop accepted a plea agreement Sept. 1 in Washington County District Court.
Michael Holland, 25, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor, after he was found with THC wax, which is derived from marijuana.
Holland' is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27.
According to an arrest affadavit, Holland was arrested Jan. 1 around noon after Sgt. Shane Thallas pulled him over for not displaying front license plates.
Upon questioning Holland at the stop, Thallas smelled burnt marijuana coming from Holland's car, and asked if he had any marijuana or contraband inside the car.
Holland told Thallas he didn't. Thallas asked Holland to step out of the vehicle to perform a pat down search. Inside Holland's front pants pocket was a round container, which inside contained a concentrated form of THC wax. Holland was arrested and transported to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and then corrections for booking.