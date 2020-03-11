A Blair man faces a possession charge after police found marijuana and paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Eric A. Martinez-Andrade, 19, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday.
According to an affidavit filed in Washington County Court, on Feb. 18, Blair police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Adams Street after an off-duty deputy advised two individuals appeared to be smoking marijuana in a red-colored car in the parking lot.
Two officers found the vehicle unoccupied, but a large glass water pipe used to smoke marijuana could be seen in the front center console.
The vehicle was registered to Martinez-Andrade. Officers contacted him at his apartment. Martinez-Andrade admitted to smoking marijuana in his car and that the pipe was his.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana. Six containers of THC wax, five THC vape modules, eight smoking pipes and other paraphernalia were found in a backpack in the trunk of the car.