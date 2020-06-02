A Blair man was arrested for allegedly raping a teenaged girl who was staying at his house during a sleepover with his daughter.
Christopher L. Haist, 43, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Washington County Court.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, born in 2003, was spending the night with her friend, who is Haist's daughter, at a home in the 1100 block of State Street on May 14.
Both girls reported Haist had been drinking to the point of intoxication.
At approximately 2 a.m. May 15, the victim, who had been sleeping in her friend's bedroom, felt hot and went to the living room to sleep on an air mattress.
Two hours later, the girl awoke to find she wasn't wearing any clothing except a sweatshirt and someone was lying behind her. She turned to see Haist lying naked next to her.
Haist allegedly began to assault the girl as she tried to push him away. She grabbed a blanket to put in between her and Haist. She also told him to stop.
When she finally got away, the victim went to her friend's bedroom. The friend confronted her father before both girls left.
The victim and her parents reported the incident that morning to Blair police. The girl was taken to an Omaha hospital to complete a sexual assault examination.
On May 26, Blair police attempted to interview Haist, who said he “didn't really” remember much from the day the incident occurred. He claimed he “hung out” with his daughter and her friend.
When the detective asked him about the incident in the early morning hours of May 15, Haist “began making incoherent statements regarding gravity and celestial beings.” He then stood up and began feeling the walls and stating none of it was real and the police weren't real.