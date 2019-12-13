A Blair man who stole items, including two laptops, from an unlocked vehicle accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Justin Kalin, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and failure to appear, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
He could face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said Kalin does not have an adult felony record, however, he does have a felony juvenile record.
But, Petersen said, it was not the state's intent to make a 19-year-old a felon, but rather “wake this defendant up and let him know that the path he's on is one he shouldn't be taking.”
Kalin waived his right to a presentence investigation and had hoped to be sentenced during the hearing and report to jail at a later date to allow him to spend Christmas with his family.
“I spent two Christmases away from my family,” Kalin told Judge John E. Samson. “I just want to be with my family for once.”
“What caused you to miss two Christmases?” Samson asked. “You did something, right?”
As he questioned him, Samson asked about Kalin's future plans.
Kalin said he had interest in information technology as a career, but he had yet to look into colleges.
Rather than sentence him, Samson continued the hearing to Dec. 17.
“You're going to need to do some work in a week,” he told Kalin.
Samson ordered Kalin to write a 500-word essay on his five-year plan and research college classes for information technology.
Kalin was arrested Sept. 16.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer responded to the report of a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of South 11th Street on Sept. 16. The victim told the officer several items, including a backpack, two laptops and a tablet, were stolen from his vehicle in the early morning hours.
The value of the items taken was $2,250.
The victim used an app on his phone to show the officer the location of the tablet, which was at a nearby apartment complex.
The officer, according to his report, was familiar with Kalin and another individual — a 15-year-old boy — who were previously accused of stealing items from vehicles. Kalin lives at the apartment complex.
The officer went to Kalin's apartment, where his mother allowed the officer inside. The officer observed a backpack and two laptops, matching the description of the items stolen, at the foot of the bed where Kalin sleeps.
Kalin's mother told the officer she didn't recognize the items as belonging to her son and allowed the officer to search the backpack, where he also found the tablet.