A convicted sex offender accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and held her against her will at a Blair business accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Travis W. Vaughn, 45, of Blair pleaded no contest to the amended charge of intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony.
Vaughn could be sentenced as a habitual offender. An enhancement hearing will be held during sentencing, which is set for March 31. If he is determined to be a habitual offender, Vaughn could be sentenced to 10 to 60 years in prison.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation.
Vaughn was arrested Nov. 4.
According to an affidavit filed by a Blair police detective, Vaughn inappropriately touched the girl on numerous occasions while they worked together. He allegedly tried to convince the girl to meet him at a local park and expressed that he wanted to have a sexual relationship with her.
The girl told the detective she refused his advances.
On Oct. 4, the girl told police, she was headed to the bathroom when Vaughn followed her, pushed her in, locked the door and forced her to watch him touch himself.
Vaughn is a convicted sex offender. According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, he was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse aggravated in Scott County, Iowa, in February 1992 and felony third-degree sexual abuse in Clinton County, Iowa, in September 1992. Both cases involved minors.