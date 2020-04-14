A Blair couple is wanted for drug possession after deputies were called to their residence for a possible suicidal person.
John R. Thompson, 39, and Tasha J. Thompson, 36, are charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Warrants for their arrests was issued April 7.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of Hiland Drive at approximately 4:29 p.m. Jan. 21 for the report of a suicidal person.
When deputies entered the residence, the smell of burnt marijuana was present. Tasha Thompson admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the deputies' arrival. She showed deputies a glass pipe she had used lying on the floor in one room. There was also an orange pouch containing plastic bags of marijuana.
Tasha Thompson told deputies there were additional items in her purse and in a bedroom that she shared with her husband. Deputies found three vape pens with a yellowish-brown substance inside. The letters THC were printed on the vape cartridge.