An Arlington man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his car has been charged in Washington County Court.
Bradley W. Foust, 42, is charged with DUI-greater than 0.15, a Class W misdemeanor.
Foust was arrested Jan. 31 following a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of First and Bell streets in Arlington.
According to the arrest affidavit, deputies and Arlington Rescue personnel responded to a crash at 12:38 a.m. The driver, who was later identified as Foust, was trapped in the vehicle, which was upside down. He complained of ear and hand pain.
Foust told the deputy he was coming from Omaha.
Rescue personnel assisted to remove Foust from the car and treat him at the scene. An EMT on scene told the deputy they suspected Foust was intoxicated.
While talking with Foust, the deputy reported smelling the odor of alcohol coming from him. A field sobriety test could not be completed due to the crash. However, a preliminary breath test showed Foust's blood alcohol content was 0.182; the legal limit is 0.08.
Foust refused treatment for his injuries. He was then arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. A Datamaster test showed Foust's blood alcohol content at 0.158.