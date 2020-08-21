An Arlington man accused of videotaping and photographing an intimate partner without their consent accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Ryan M. Olson, 43, pleaded no contest to the amended charge of attempted unlawful intrusion, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He could face up to a year in jail and be ordered to pay up to a $1,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 6.
According to a probable cause affidavit for a search warrant, the victim contacted law enforcement March 2. She told deputies she found photos and video of her in different stages of undress on Olson's cell phone. She also found a device inside a closet that was identified as a pinhole camera. The device was in a position to take the videos and photos.