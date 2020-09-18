The annual corn maze will open Sunday at Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3.
The maze opens every year on the third Sunday in September, and is in its 14th season.
Jane Van Horn, the camp coordinator, said the maze will have almost everything open, and will encourage social distancing from patrons due to COVID-19. Those attending will be encouraged to wear a mask, and several areas will require mask-wearing.
The maze's hours have changed, Van Horn said, to 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1.
Along with the opening, the camp will also host its annual fundraiser auction Sunday, which will take place in the corn maze area.
Van Horn said Camp Fontanelle staff have worked with Three Rivers Health Department to make sure they had all requirements put in place to ensure a safe, fun day for families.
"If we can open and give people and opportunity to come out, why wouldn't we do it for the community?" she said.
With 9 acres of trail and corn, Van Horn said she knows visitors can easily socially distance themselves from others.
There have been events at Camp Fontanelle canceled this year, but Van Horn said visitors can look forward to the Search for Treats in the maze Oct. 25.
Van Horn said the camp will also offer groups of 10 or more a chance to come out to the maze before or after hours to enjoy a socially-distant visit. Those interested can schedule an appointment by calling 402-478-4296.
After postponing camp earlier this year, Van Horn said she's excited to have visitors on the property.
"I'm excited to get families out," she said. "I'm exciting to hear screaming and laughter."
