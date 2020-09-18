A Blair woman faces charges after she was found with six pills during a strip search at Washington County Corrections.
Hannah Edson, 29, is being charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Edson was arrested Sept. 2 after a Washington County deputy recognized her from an arrest warrant.
Edson was strip searched by corrections officers, and six pills were found in her bra. The pills were given to the deputy who arrested Edson. A pill identification was performed on the three purple and three yellow pills.
The purple pills were identified as Alprazolam, a schedule 4 controlled substance, and the yellow pills were identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, a schedule 2 controlled substance.
