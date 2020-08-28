The Blair Public Library announced it will allow groups of six inside the building.
Previously, the library allowed groups of three, but decided to expand this to accommodate families with more than one child, said children's librarian Wendy Lukert.
The library still requires children under the age of 13 to be accompanied by an adult, and visits must be 60 minutes or less.
Those wanting to visit the library are encouraged to do a self health-assessment and not visit the library if they have a fever, cough, family members with any COVID-19 symptoms or any COVID-19 exposure within the last two weeks.
— Cheyenne Alexis
