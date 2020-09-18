A Blair man who had remains of an infant in a freezer pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Jonathan Elliott, 31, was charged with one count of removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, a Class 4 felony.
Elliott's pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 13.
According to an arrest affidavit, Elliott was arrested March 6 after Washington County deputies received information that day about a childbirth that occurred Jan. 29 at a residence in the 11200 block of Bridgeview Drive.
Deputies were made aware from relatives that Elliott told them about the birth of his and his wife's, Cecielia Grace-Unrath, twin sons, and one baby allegedly did not survive. The baby was reported to have been placed into a box and then a freezer.
According to the report, Elliott told relatives Grace-Unrath was the only person home during the births. He said she had not seen a doctor while pregnant and was unaware she was having twins.
Elliott also told relatives the baby was in the freezer more than a month later, and he had contacted a funeral home for burial arrangements.
Local funeral homes were contacted, and they did not indicate they were contacted about any infant deaths.
Upon arrival March 6, Elliott admitted there was another baby born Jan. 29 and led officers to where the remains were in a basement. Inside a small chest-style freezer was a box with the remains of the baby.
