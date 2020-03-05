Blair and Fort Calhoun firefighters battled a grass fire on the eastern edge of Blair on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. Fort Calhoun was later called for mutual aid.
The fire was started by a bucket coals that had been tossed out, according to Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard.
“The family saw the fire truck and thought it was just another rescue call up in the neighborhood,” Leonard said. “Then they happened look out to see all the smoke in their backyard. They were actually down here on the west side helping out, but I told them just to let our guys handle it for safety reasons.”
The bucket of coals had been sitting for a couple of days, but were still hot enough to start the sizable grass fire.
