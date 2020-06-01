As rain poured on Saturday morning, cars came through the driveway of First United Methodist Church with bags of food and money to help serve a need and try to fill a trailer for the Washington County Food Pantry.
Volunteers with face masks and gloves grabbed the bags of food from the trunks of the cars that passed by, keeping both the volunteers and those donating safe. Cereals, pastas, soups and other items filled the trailer.
“We wanted to help the food pantry restock their shelves,” Jaime Folkers said as she dropped off a donation.
Though it was not the usual month for the church to gather donations for the pantry, the impact of coronavirus was hard to ignore.
"We wondered if there was some way we could help the community and knew Joseph's Coat was always looking for food," Rev. Clark Christian said.
Joleene Rewerts was assisting with filling the trailer on Saturday.
“There’s always a need, especially now when they are finding that more people are needing the items. It’s ongoing,” Rewerts said, “We are never going to be at capacity, and this is a good way to get people involved without direct contact. Those who want to help may not know how to help.”
The trailer was filled two-thirds of the way back, Christian said.
"We filled every tote we had in there," he said. "We could probably say over a ton of food he said we raised over $1,000 in funds to give to them. They can buy a lot of food with that I hope."
Christian is grateful for the support.
"We want to thank the churches and community members that participated Saturday, including the Washington County Ministerial Association," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.