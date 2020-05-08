The time for fresh vegetables have arrived and the Blair Farmers Market will open May 16.
Despite the coronavirus changing so many things, the market will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the Blair American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St.
Diane Vanecek has run the Blair Farmers Market since 1986. She said there will be five vendors at the parking lot.
"There's plenty of room for distancing," she said. "It's such a small market, it shouldn't be a problem."
Vanecek said they probably won't be wearing masks, but only the vendors will handle the food.
The Blair Farmers Market began in Blair around 1980 when longtime Blair resident and local farmer Richard "Dick" Lippincott put a sign in his yard on U.S. Highway 75 that said “fresh vegetables.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.