The third and final Blair Cruise Night is schedule for 6 p.m. Saturday.
The cruise, titled The Give Back Cruise, will start at Walmart, 1882 Holly St.
The event will feature drivers of modern and classic vehicles passing through the city of Blair and greeting spectators on the streets.
Local businesses are being asked to donate gift cards and any other product to give back to cruise participants and attendees.
"Blair is a great community, and we have great businesses," said Matt Saunders, an organizer of the event. "We want to help out local businesses and give money back to the town."
Saunders said he anticipates around 200 drivers so far, though there's no set number yet. Saunders said he's had people sign up who were local, and some all the way from Norfolk.
Though this will be the final Cruise Night, Saunders said since it was so well-received, he'd love to make it an annual event.
"It's been so well-received by the police, fire department and city," he said. "Seeing everybody having a good time whether they're driving or watching is the best part."
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook under Blair Cruise Night.
