A Blair couple faces charges after a resident reported a motor being stolen in 2016.
Laurie, 59, and Dave, 60, Nowicki were arrested Sept. 8 in their home and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 2A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputy Shane Thallas was approached in Arlington on Sept. 6 by a man who said he filed a theft report in October 2016 with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
The man said a diesel motor and electric generator from a center pivot watering system was stolen from one of his fields. The motor was a yellow Cat 3208 diesel power unit mounted on a small trailer.
According to the report, while searching on Craigslist in the heavy equipment section on Sept. 6, the man stated he found a listing of the same model of diesel motor stolen from his field almost four years ago. He then answered the listing and made arrangements to meet with the seller, Dave Nowicki, near Cottonwood Cove. Nowicki was asking for $5,250 for the motor.
The man said upon examining the motor, he found the serial number was the same as his stolen motor, and had other similar characteristics. Nowicki and the man agreed on a selling price of $5,000, and the man provided a bill of sale with Nowicki's name on it. The man also let Thallas know of a woman filling out Nowicki's bill of sale, whom Thallas believed was Laurie Nowicki, Dave's wife, based on the man's description.
Thallas contacted Dodge County to retrieve a report of theft from 2016, and the man provided an email sent to a Dodge County detective containing the serial number of the Cat motor.
On Sept. 8, Thallas and detective Brian Lundgren went to the Nowicki residence on Flying Cotton Loop, and attempted to reach the couple. Thallas observed a Cat motor on a trailer and found it was the same serial number as the one provided by the victim. A tow truck was called to take the motor and trailer away to the Washington County Sheriff's Office's impound lot.
After a search warrant was granted for the electric generator portion of the motor, and after several attempts to contact the Nowickis through verbal commands and knocking, the officers entered the home and found both parties in their upstairs bedroom. The Nowickis claimed they didn't hear the verbal commands.
A gray generator was found outside in a toolbox, which was believed to be included in the theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.