The Blair Bear Backers organization was hard at work this weekend raising funds for a new press box at Krantz Field and entertaining the Blair residents with a trivia night.
It was a full house at the event, which was held Saturday at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. The Bear Backers also hosted a catered meal from El Vallarta beforehand and also had a cash bar for attendees.
The fundraiser consisted of teams of eight people all vying to outsmart their opponents on a variety of topics covering things such as the Blair community, school trivia and even knowledge about birthstones.
Joel Jorgensen kept the night entertaining as he was the emcee for the fundraiser.
Teams earned prizes for the first and second place teams. Prizes were also awarded for the best decorated table and the best “Disney Princess tower” made from cans.
