The Blair Animal Shelter had quite the journey to take in 10 cats from Iowa.
The shelter rescued five kittens and five adult cats from Cedar Rapids following the derecho storm in August.
A four-hour drive to the badly-affected eastern Iowa city resulted in the 10 cats making their way across the state line to find a home in Nebraska.
Rachel Preissler, the shelter manager, said though the shelter is "loaded" with cats, there was no question that they would take in as many as they could hold.
"I was impressed with how much work was done with them," she said, referring to the cats' health and overall well-being. "They were very adoptable."
This isn't the first time the shelter has helped out in taking in animals from other shelters, as there have been several trips to Kansas to receive animals on the euthanasia list.
The shelter has gained attention through a post on their Facebook. One adult cat has already been adopted, and one kitten is currently being held for potential adoption.
"People like the stories (of the cats)," Preissler said.
Though it was a four-hour drive, Preissler said the cats were well-behaved the entire trip, which volunteer Brenda Boro orchestrated.
Preissler said she was happy to receive the cats and find them homes.
"I've been in the veterinary field since I was 15, and it's always been about the animals and helping out as much as we can," she said. "They'll eventually find the right home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.