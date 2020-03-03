The Blair FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week by hosting costume days, hosting a teacher appreciation breakfast, and by grilling out over lunch.
Students dressed up and competed to win prizes such as a $20 Casey's gift card on Monday. Freshman Tyler Thompson won best dressed for the day.
On Tuesday, students celebrated by wearing camouflage. Jacob Rogge was the winner of best dressed for the day.
On Wednesday, BHS students celebrated by wearing official FFA dress and serving the teachers and faculty an appreciation breakfast.
Students wrapped up their celebration Thursday by having a grill out over lunch where students grilled hot dogs, chicken, pork, and even steaks to enjoy during their midday break.
