The BCS bands are hosting their 31st annual soup and salad supper from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Blair High School.
The show will include performances from all students involved in the Blair Community Schools bands to showcase the young talent.
Cece Tonn is a coordinator for the event.
“It's kind of cool to see parents who once participated bring their children to participate or to see what our other students can do,” she said.
The funds from the event will go to promote the activities and trips the band members will go on in the future.
“Our fine arts boosters are just wonderful,” Tonn said. “They support five departments in the high school, those being the band, choir, drama, speech, and art departments.”
However, all of the funds brought in from the soup and salad supper will go to benefit the band.
Supper will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes chili, cinnamon rolls and a salad buffet. Tickets are $5 per person and will be sold the night of the event at the cafeteria entrance.
