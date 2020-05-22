The parking lot and front entryway of Hillside Christian Church was turned into a drive through Saturday as family and friends raised money for Mark Wulf, a 29-year member of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department and crane operator for Gethmann at Cargill in Blair.
Wulf was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer — small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of his colon. It has metastasized to his liver and lower spine.
Rachel Butterbaugh and others put together a fundraising barbecue drive through. The event started at 2 p.m. and sold out of food within three hours. Along with barbecue, a tent with raffle tickets and T-shirts saying “Wulf Strong” were available for purchase.
“We went through about 100 pounds of pulled pork about 110 potatoes for potato salad, about nine dozen eggs for the potato salad, eight big gallons of beans, eight pounds of bacon, and many desserts,” Butterbaugh said. “We had a lot of fun, as well.”
Wulf was at the drive through to greet family and friends.
“This is usually me doing this,” he said. “I like to help when I’m needed and don’t like being the center of attention.”
Butterbaugh said they sold 120 meals in the first half-hour of the event.
“As we were running out of food, we told people coming through that we were out but many still wanted to come through to donate and say hello,” she said.
The forecasted rain stayed away until near the end, Butterbaugh said.
“Having a fundraiser during a pandemic took a lot of creativity and imagination and lot of volunteers,” she said. “There were so many volunteers and people that were instrumental in this success, that it would be too hard to name them all.”
Wulf’s brother-in-law Steve Bolton works at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and is a member of Hillside Christian Church. He said a lot of church members volunteered to help with the barbecue.
“We are here to support Mark,” Bolton said. “Blair is a smaller town, but it’s family. He served for many years, so you have to support that and give back and that’s what this is all about.”
Family member Julie Kuhr was helping with the raffle.
“I am humbled by the amount of people that have offered to help Mark,” she said. “It does my heart good with the support he’s gotten so far. He has a large family, so we’ll do anything for him. He’s very humble and has been surprised at the number of people who have stepped forward.”
