Two students from Arlington High School were chosen for the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar Nebraska.
Juniors Mackenzie O'Flaherty and Isaac Foust will represent AHS during the two-day conference, which began Thursday.
More than 150 high school ambassadors will participate online, listen to speakers, community leaders and panelists on leadership topics. The curriculum focuses on personal and group leadership, leading in society and leadership for service.
O'Flaherty said she appreciated being chosen as a representative.
"I was chosen to be there especially because I have been trying to get into more leadership roles. I can learn some of the things that will help me through that,” she said.
O'Flaherty served as treasurer for the AHS chapter of Future Business Leaders of America and on student council as the freshman class representative.
Foust appreciated the selection, as well.
"I felt really honored to know that I try my best to set a good example and that people are noticing it," he said.
Foust is involved in football, basketball, baseball, Skills USA and was the sophomore class representative for student council.
Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership was established in 1958 by the popular actor Hugh O'Brian following a visit to Africa where he was inspired by a meeting with Dr. Albert Schweitzer.
