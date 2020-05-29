Thompson Auto Sales has until June 18 to clear its site at 225 Elkhorn St. in Arlington.
"We officially declared the property a nuisance which is the beginning step in our abatement process. Thirty days was given to clean it up," Board of Trustees Chairman Paul Krause said.
After not completing the dealership upkeep and maintenance plan, the board denied the conditional use permit during its regular meeting April 20.
The maintenance plan included installation of crushed concrete and gravel to mitigate weed growth and provide a semi-solid surface; vegetation would be trimmed; paint colors would remain blue and white; a sign would be added to the west side of the building reading "Thompson Auto Sales;" the fence would be repaired and repainted white; the parkway would be sodded and property kept free of weeds and overgrowth; and sufficient space would be available for customers to park on the lot.
The building has previously been used as office space for a real estate company. Prior to that, it served as the Dairy King for nearly 60 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.