After not completing the dealership upkeep and maintenance plan, Thompson Auto Sales will no longer have the option to open at 225 Elkhorn St. The company has 30 days to clean up the place and move the vehicles before a nuisance is declared.
The Arlington Village Board of Trustees denied the conditional use permit during its regular meeting Monday.
The maintenance plan included installation of crushed concrete and gravel to mitigate weed growth and provide a semi-solid surface; vegetation would be trimmed; paint colors would remain blue and white; a sign would be added to the west side of the building reading "Thompson Auto Sales;" the fence would be repaired and repainted white; the parkway would be sodded and property kept free of weeds and overgrowth; and sufficient space would be available for customers to park on the lot.
Bill Thompson was present at the meeting via telephone.
Chairman Paul Krause told Thompson there were numerous complaints against his business with residents finding employees parking on residential streets, an issue with clutter and burn barrels being used. There were vehicles that were not allowed including a fire truck and ATVs.
Board member Scott Pokorny asked Thompson what he would actually be selling on the lot.
“Everything that is not a vehicle will be moved out,” he said. “The end goal is to get the conditional use permit and sell good cars.”
Thompson attributed the delays to a family issue with an ill relative and a recent job furlough.
“I sincerely apologize for the delays,” he told the board.
The property also became a problem for nearby neighbors. Gerry and Ann Marie Cedfeldt spoke to the board on behalf of the neighbors. There were unplated cars parked on Fourth Street and people carrying on at all hours, they said.
“The things that are going on here are so completely wrong, we never agreed to this,” Gerry said. “A commercial business is a commercial business and you can’t have employees parking on my street. I know it’s a public road, but it wasn’t what you represented to the town. You misled them and I think defrauded them throughout the proposal.”
Cedfeldt said there is inventory and employee parking in their yard.
“I think it’s gotten to the point where your permit shouldn’t be allowed, it should be revoked, because they are carrying on at night, they are bothering the two immediate houses by the highway,” he said. “It’s bad enough living by the highway and a fire department and railroad and then have people trying to fix things on a weekday when kids are going to school. Parents have to be concerned about the strange cars around.”
Gerry said the company is affecting the quality of life and it may affect property taxes.
“Find a better location that would substantiate a car dealership, not the tiniest commercial lot in Arlington,” Gerry said.
Board member Jason Wiese said when they contacted the motor vehicle licensing board early in the process, they were concerned there would room for 10 vehicles if they were to be placed continuously in a straight line on the property and they probably would not give him a license.
“There is no way you will get 10 vehicles in a straight line on that property,” Wiese said. “We have invited you in before. You have not completed the list and contacted the property authorities to be able to have a licensed car lot.”
Krause asked how they would expect him to change.
Thompson said he was able to get the gravel in, replaced the dirt with crushed asphalt and the fencing would be replaced next week. He said there was a delay in getting the asphalt.
The board expected the crushed concrete and gravel to be in before receiving the permit.
The building has previously been used as office space for a real estate company. Prior to that, it served as the Dairy King for nearly 60 years.
