Cattle, sheep and swine from Washington County will be making their way to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island this weekend and next courtesy of 4-H and FFA members from Arlington, Kennard, Herman and Blair who have spent the past several months preparing their animals for competition.
The coronavirus pandemic threw plans in the air for some on whether or not to buy animals for competition.
Lindsay Hegemann of Arlington said they bought lambs hoping they could show them.
Her children Libby, an eighth-grader, and Haydn, a sixth-grader, will be showing six of them at the fair this weekend.
Libby said she loves showing the lambs.
"It's a good experience," she said. "It teaches you responsibility and you get to work for what you want."
One thing that was new this year was having more time to work with the animals.
Showing the sheep at the state fair is preceded by much work.
"Every day when it cools down, we walk them, bring them back and then set them up," Libby said.
Libby said she has learned lessons through the experience of preparing for the state fair.
"You have to work a lot longer and keep going with it," she said. "Even once school starts, you have to make sure to watch the sheep for heat and flies."
There is more competition at the state fair than at the county fairs.
"There are a lot more kids and it's in three classes," she said. "The goal is to be picked to come back for the final round."
Blaine Vogt will show a market steer at the fair next weekend.
"I have to wash him every day, feed him in the mornings and evenings," he said. "It teaches me responsibility."
Because of the pandemic, there weren't as many opportunities to get the animals ready for the fairs by practicing with progress shows.
For Blair High School sophomore Tyler Thompson, the state fair is a culmination of several competitions. He will show steers at the fair next weekend.
"The state fair is a great opportunity," he said. "It's the second to the last show of the year and what we look forward to."
Thompson, who competes year-round, said he learns through competing that hard work pays off.
"When you get your mind set on something you can accomplish it," he said.
Thompson said the coronavirus pandemic changed things this year.
"It’s hard to keep focused when you don’t know if you’re going to show or not," he said. "This year was way different. I didn’t even know if I was going to show, so I kind of put it off on the back burner but still worked with them as much as I could."
Siblings Cole and Ella Booth of Herman will show pigs at the state fair. They train them to walk with their head up, contrary to their nature of rooting with their head down.
Cole said he learns techniques of how to train the hogs. He will show them this weekend and his sister will show with FFA the following weekend.
"It's fun and a good experience to see how your pig turned out to be in the end," Ella said. "Sometimes it can be hard to show. I learn that pigs can not cooperate or do cooperate and you have to fight through however they act."
Their mom, Hollie, appreciates the children participating in the fairs.
"It teaches them good work values, keeps them busy and out of trouble," she said.
