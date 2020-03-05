The fifth annual Arlington PTO Trivia Night tested the knowledge of the largest number of participants to date with 40 teams Saturday at the Arlington Auditorium.
"This was the largest trivia night we have had, it also was the most profitable," Jennifer Arp, PTO president, said. "We are trying to decide what we are going to do with our funds. I don't have total numbers but believe we were able to raise close to $15,000, and that is thanks to all the wonderful businesses and guests that are so supportive and continue to give to the school and PTO."
Arp said PTO members know there are lots of things that can be done to help the school.
"We want to make sure that we are able to provide something that is of the greatest need for the students and staff," Arp said. "At our next meeting, we are going to discuss what the needs are and see what we can do and would be of the greatest value to benefit the school."
Arp was surprised at the turnout.
"I never thought that this would get to be such a big event for our community. Once we opened registrations this year, a lot of returning teams were signed up pretty quickly," she said. "They commented that they wanted to make sure they got a table. We have heard from teams that come from outside communities that they love coming to our trivia night, which makes us feel great that we are supported by so many."
Arp said the first year of the trivia night they had 20 tables.
"Now we are looking at possibly moving to a different venue to be able to accommodate the crowd. We never thought that would be the case," she said. "PTO is so thankful for all the generosity of the community and those who attend trivia night.”
Trivia Night started as an event to be a fun night that was different to help support the school, and our main goal was to have fun and raise a little money, we never expected it to become this major event that people are trying to get into, and raising these kind of funds,” she added.
Arp said there was a three-way tie for best theme. Each team received $100, which most donated back to the PTO. The themes included Scuba Party; “No Eye Deer,”who came dressed as blind deer; and “Corona Busters,” who wore hazmat suits and tossed around handmade “coronaviruses.”
The winning team had a score of 53 out of 100, and the rest of the teams were close in scores. Arp said the teams were evenly matched even though the questions were a bit more challenging this year.
Participants had several chances to win prizes with a $10 ticket to win $500 in cash, raffles on items including eight racks of ribs, an activity pass, a Pampered Chef serving set, four tickets into the zoo, hair and makeup for a high school dance, a VIP ride to the last day of school, a door hanger and more.
Live raffles included a weekend stay at Great Wolf Lodge, passes into the Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf Tournament, a Washington County Fair Package, Kansas City Royals tickets and a family pool pass.
"I hope this will continue on," Arp said. "I look forward to the new generation of PTO members to keep it going and come up with new and exciting ideas to make the night even better."
