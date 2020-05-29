While no one knows the how the coronavirus will change things for the summer and the rest of the year, organizations are continuing to plan as if things will be possible, including the committee for Arlington Summer Sizzle.
Plans are still up in the air and may end up postponed to Labor Day weekend, but for now July 3 is looking like a day for people to come together for music and fireworks.
"We are hopeful," committee member Paul Kaup said. "Once we know if it's a go, we are going to get together as a committee to see what events we can still host."
The festival has included events including a slow-pitch softball tournament, a walk/run, food, giant water slide and a concert.
Last year, the festival was extended to three days to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Village of Arlington.
"I think everyone in the community would be happy to have something, but at the same time we want to follow want the governor and Three Rivers Health Department is suggesting we can and cannot do," Kaup said.
Julie Helms said Arlington Summer Sizzle is going to follow whatever guidelines are in place at the time.
"We are hoping it works because I really think our community can use a reason to get together or even be sitting in the same space 6 feet apart," she said. "It would be nice and we are hopeful."
Kaup said they will see how things play out for making a decision.
"I will say we will make the decision by June 1 to go forward or postpone it to Labor Day," he said. "We may end up deciding doing the fireworks and keep people in their cars. If can't do the music live we could maybe project it on an FM station."
The Arlington Summer Sizzle Facebook page and website will be updated as decisions are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.