While students had to complete the rest of their school year remotely, summer school at Arlington Public Schools will bring the students inside beginning Monday.
The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) issued guidance May 27 for Nebraska schools to allow groups of up to 20 people to gather for summer school, camps and programs. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure on April 1 that required students to continue education through distance learning, which expired May 31.
The guidance from NDE includes washing hands at least every two hours and wearing masks for adults and older students.
"We are looking at having groups of five to eight kids for an hour," Principal Jacque Morgan said. "We will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Students will be here for one hour with 30 minutes to sanitize before the next group comes."
Morgan said the school will run three sessions.
"The high school side has students working on credit recovery with under 10 kids social distancing but for a longer portion of the day, about three hours," Morgan said.
Morgan said they are not running the STEAM camp this year.
"That would be too many students," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.