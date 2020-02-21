Students at have several core classes they need to take in order to graduate. Yet many have the time in their schedules for electives. Some might not know all the elective options they have at the school, so for the second year Arlington High School hosted an electives fair.
Junior and seniors had the opportunity to see the different electives in action, with artists painting and sculpting, visiting about the music program or learning about computer science programs.
The fair helps students know what to take next year.
Arlington senior Jaidyn Spoon said she didn’t know about some of the electives.
“I took art and pottery because I knew those were available,” she said. “After going to the elective fair, I signed up for computer programming. I took more electives this year since I knew about them.”
Josie Kirchmann said she appreciated being able to meet with the teachers before you get to the elective classes.
Students were required to get signatures from teachers at three of the tables during the event.
The freshmen and sophomore classes attended the program Tuesday.
