For the first time since March, there are students in the classrooms at Arlington Public Schools.
They are there for summer school, a month-long session, though it doesn’t look the same as it has in the past.
This year’s students and teachers come to the door and have their temperatures checked. In their classroom, there are no shared materials — each student has their own Ziplock bag of pencils, erasers and other items they will need during their class.
Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan said the 35 students come in one-hour shifts of two to five kids in each group.
“The kids were very excited,” she said. “It was like the first day of school for me. The kids are seeing friends they haven’t seen for a few months.”
Morgan said they have lower elementary and upper elementary with two sections of those each hour and four teachers.
“We do a half hour deep cleaning in between each of the hour groups to clean tables,” she said. “We have a few kids that wear masks, but we don’t require it because we aren’t in a high-risk area and we are following daycare standards.”
Morgan said she doesn’t believe the number of students enrolled in summer school was completely tied to the coronavirus closure.
“I don’t think it was tied to online learning,” she said. “A lot of invitations came from where people were struggling before we went on COVID mode. They probably would have been kids we invited regardless.”
Morgan said she believes there will be an impact on all kids.
“The ones you worry about are the ones you worried about before and worry what that could look like,” she said. “A lot of the families of the kids that are coming in were working really hard to try and take the time to beef up some skills because they had some time.”
Morgan said everyone was doing the best they could and are trying to keep moving forward.
“I’m very proud of what we did as a district, overall, we kept learning going. It was more than we could have done,” she said. “A lot of that is attributed to the families who kept after their kids. It’s also not easy on the mom side because working all day and come home to make them do their work. I sympathize with the families. It’s not a situation we ever wanted to be in or want to be in again.”
Morgan said some of those were from before the shutdown happened, but a few more this year than if the closure hadn’t happened.
Summer school normally lasts around three hours, with the first part working on concentrated math and reading. Morgan said the other hour would include STEAM activities but that had to be removed because groups would have been larger. One student is working remotely.
Students in third- through sixth-grade also could sign up for a summer book study, which meets online and discusses “The Honest Truth” book.
AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten said there are eight students in credit recovery. They are doing something a little different and including middle school students in summer skills who struggled even before the pandemic, he said. There are six in that room. He said they provided masks on Monday. They changed how they did breaks, are taking temperatures, and the students work at their own stations. The students put on masks to ask questions with the teacher but otherwise don't wear them when they're at their own station. The students leave everything where it is when they leave for the day.
