It was a return to "normal" at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School on Wednesday as students arrived — some with masks — and were greeted by the school mascot, staff and a quick temperature check.
The students were excited to see their friends and parents seemed just as excited for school to return.
"I'm thrilled," parent Mindy Misfeldt said. "Both parents work outside the home all day. We have a third-grader, freshman and sophomore."
"It is so good to have the kids back in the classroom inside the building," Principal Larry Wooster said. "I wish we were totally normal but that's life."
Parent Aleasha Dryden is looking forward to a routine.
"I think the girls are really excited and ready to get back with their friends and into a more normal routine," she said.
Sarah Petersen said her daughter, Molly, 6, had a hard time not learning with her friends.
"We are excited that they get to be with their friends," she said. "Being back at St. Paul's, it's exciting for me because I know she gets to learn about Jesus every day and her teachers get to pray with her. We are ready for a new routine. That was the longest summer break that we have ever had."
