The current virus is changing the way schools operate, St. Paul’s Lutheran School teachers and staff decided on a unique field trip. Since the students can’t come to school, the school decided to go to them. School teachers and staff wanted to wish their students a happy Easter season as well as let them know that they are missed.
On April 14, teachers, along with school secretary Beth Beck, school caterer Lori Wolf and both pastors, Rev. Jason Duley and Rev. Rick Kanoy, left the school parking lot at about 5 p.m.
Students live around Washington County, as well as parts of Dodge County and even a little bit in Douglas County. Preschool teacher Rhonda Thompson and third- and fourth-grade teacher Dana Schmidt worked to design a route that had the least amount of backtracking. With students scattered from Telbasta to near Herman, then through Blair, down near Bennington, Valley, through Fremont, and even out to Ames, and just about every place in between, the route was more than 160 miles. Several families indicated the field trip should not come their way, due to doctor’s appointments, taking care of grandparents and similar reasons.
The focus was on visiting the students. The teachers waved ribbons, held up signs, waved and cheered their greetings. Some of the students made signs of their own, all waved and cheered greetings to their teachers.
The teachers were very grateful for the students’ enthusiasm. It is hard for teachers, who are used to in-person interactions with their students, and who care deeply for their students, to teach online. The field trip, or Easter parade as some called it, was a big pick-me-up for the teachers. Judging by the thank-you notes and e-mails some students sent in, as well as texts and e-mails, it was a pick-me-up for the students as well.
The last house was visited a little after 9 p.m. in central Fremont. The teachers would like to do it again, but next time they are thinking they will split the route into two nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.