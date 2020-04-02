Two eighth-graders from Arlington Public Schools are trying to bring some joy to the neighborhoods around the village.
Olivia McClurg and Rylee Fuehrer have baked, decorated and hung Easter egg ornaments throughout Arlington for people to find on their walks.
Neighbors found them on their walks, kids have been having fun searching for them, some of the daycare kids have found them. Fuehrer's mom, Corrie Roucka, started Lib & Rys Easter Egg Hunt 2020 Facebook page for parents to post about the found eggs.
"It makes me proud that she's thinking of others and wants to help brighten someone's day," Olivia's mom Danielle McClurg said.
Roucka also is proud.
"I'm proud of her for putting her time and energy into a project that helps put some joy in other kids' lives," she said. "It shows how kind and caring she is, thinking of others during this time. And not just sitting around being bored."
