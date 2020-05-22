Sixth-graders at Arlington Elementary School joined the ranks of those graduating under the unique circumstances of the coronavirus.
A graduation video was released Tuesday. It includes the listing of several awards, including those for band, HAL, physical education, spelling bee, math, reading, science, attendance, junior leadership and presidential academic awards.
Principal Jacque Morgan welcomed the students.
"Sixth grade graduates, you have worked hard to get to this point in your life, but there's still lots of work to do," Morgan said. "It is my sincerest hope that you take the skills you have learned in elementary school and apply them to middle school, high school and beyond."
Erin Reed presented the band awards on behalf of Allison Mastny. She read the names of the students who planned to participate in the Pender Elementary Honor Band.
Interspersed throughout the video were music performances by the band and choir.
Three students who participated in the Bank in School were recognized with stellar attendance in the program, and there was a total of 32 students who participated. The class saved almost $4,000 in the four years they have been part of the program. They will receive a check for the amount of money they accumulated.
Reed shared a poem she wrote for the class of 2026, including the caveat that she gets emotional reading the words.
A slideshow was included and made note of the unique learning situation toward the end of the year.
As each name was called for certificates of promotion, pictures of the students flashed on the screen.
