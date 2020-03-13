The Arlington Public Schools Board of Education is considering another option for expansion.
Cody Hillen of DLR Group presented the board Monday with an option for a one- or two-story addition on the northeast side of the building.
“After the community meeting, we did more brainstorming to see what it would look like if we did an addition on the northeast side of the building, rather than all the green space,” Supt. Dawn Lewis said. “What the capacity and cost of such a project would be so Cody is going to share the plans with us.”
Hillen said one of the reasons why they didn’t present as much in this area in previous options was because of the trees in that area.
"I get a little gun-shy taking out trees. I don’t know if someone’s great-grandpa planted that tree," Hillen said.
Board member Janet Warner believed the trees were planted when the new school was built.
“I think it’s sometimes deceiving that two-story buildings are cheaper — that’s not necessarily true," Hillen said. "There are other things that come with a two-story project. The footprint is the same on both.”
Hillen said a one-story addition can help the district gain approximately six classrooms.
"We will need a toilet bank in this area, staff toilets, data and electrical," he said. "It gives us a few extra rooms to push the high school and shared junior high school classrooms."
According to Hillen, six classrooms give the school three classrooms per grade for kindergarten through sixth grade.
The two-story addition would bring two additional classrooms, with a total of eight new rooms. But, he said, it is more difficult.
"The tricky part of putting a two-story addition up against a one-story building is it would not take the snow drift so it has to be a certain distance away," Hillen said. "Two extra classrooms is great but a lot of the other areas are gobbled up with other things needed such as restrooms, data, elevators and stairs.
"It creates more conference room space," he said.
Financially, Hillen didn’t include much remodeling or a storm shelter in his estimate. The single-story addition is a little more than 10,000 square feet, with not a lot of site work and costs around $2.9 million. The two-story is around 19,000 square feet with a cost of about $5.4 million.
“There is some thought to give to the long-term future,” Lewis said. “Is it everything we are going to need for the next 15 years or to get us by for the next five years. If this could realistically meet our needs for 10 years we just have to weigh the value. It’s something to think about.”
DLR Group and the board had previously presented possible expansion plans during a community engagement meeting in January. The plans offered construction in four phases as additions to the existing 150,000 square foot building or the potential for a separate new elementary school.
The first phase included the addition of 13 elementary classrooms to allow for three sections and lower class sizes. The second phase included a new wrestling room, locker rooms and new band and vocal spaces. The third phase included an auditorium, while the fourth phase was a few additional classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.