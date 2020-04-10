There’s something to look forward to in Arlington.
In the next few weeks, Ashley Miskowiec and Chris Andreasen will open the BARn and Grill for takeout and delivery in the former location of Our Place.
Miskowiec said she looked at buying the location a year and a half ago, but the owner wanted too much and there was not an option to lease.
“Now we are leasing with the hopes of purchasing it in a year,” she said.
When they aren’t putting the bar together, Miskowiec is the owner of Education Explorers in Arlington and Blair, and Andreasen works on communication towers.
For friends Miskowiec and Andreasen, it was a dream to start a restaurant.
“I’ve always wanted this place to be open and talked about it for years,” Andreasen said.
“It happened fast. It just made sense and the opportunity came about and we snatched it up and went after it,” Miskowiec said.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed things a little.
“It gives us time to do the renovations and improvements and be ready when we can open, you’ve got to take what’s given to you,” Andreasen said. “It’s kind of blessing in the end, but it’s also horrible at the same time.”
Miskowiec said as soon as the lease went through they jumped on board to see how they could move forward.
“We wanted to see how fast we could get to work and get it going and then the virus put us in our place,” she said. “Everything is still running through. Inspections are done and we are getting things done.”
They are still working on the menu and still in beginning stages of getting a liquor license and other things, but Miskowiec said they are hoping to do to-go orders in a few weeks. They are still hiring but have a good foundation of employees.
“Our town is a pretty active and fun town,” Andreasen said. “It’s a social town and having a place that’s fun to hang out with hopefully bands rolling through and games, we want a place you can come and socialize and have fun. That’s the angle I’m coming from.”
Miskowiec said to be patient and positive.
“We will be open,” she said.
Andreasen said it’s going to open as soon as it can be. The town is pretty excited, he said.
“We are going to listen to what people are saying, their complaints and what they like, and adjust accordingly,” Andreasen said. “I think it will work out fine.”
