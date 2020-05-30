The Arlington Board of Trustees discussed the possible uses of vacant lots on First and Second streets for a dog park.
Board member Travis Kraemer said he wanted to make the issues stayed on the agenda.
“We discussed locations depending on what other amenities were talked about,” he said. “One is the southeast corner of the ballfields and the other location in the new empty lot. We are still flexible on the location.”
Kraemer said Carie Sapp, owner of Carie’s Pet Grooming, is leading the initiative to build the dog park, which would allow for pets to run loose in a fenced-in area. Kraemer told the board that Sapp has some people who are interested in helping raise funds and wondered if the city is interested in allowing the dog park.
The board agreed to support this project with future discussions regarding project funding, Kraemer said.
Two locations have the most potential for the dog park, according to Kraemer.
“One area is southeast of Two Rivers Sports Complex between the wildflower patch and park ditch, which is easily connected to the walking path,” he said. “One of the concerns of this area is that it has limited access from garbage collection vehicles for waste pickup.”
Kraemer said there is another parks project being discussed which may convert the wildflower patch into a fishing pond which could affect this area’s layout.
Kraemer said the empty lots on the corner of First and Ellsworth streets would provide better vehicle access to the dog park but would not be connected to the walking path.
“These lots are owned by the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District and maintained by the village as part of a floodplain buyout program,” Kraemer said. “The village is responsible for maintaining these lots, which cannot be resold and no buildings can be rebuilt on them.”
Kraemer said the area is big enough for the dog park and a community garden project that is also being considered.
Chairman Paul Krause said it seemed the dog park and a community garden would work better on the lots on First and Second streets.
“I think this sounds like a good project,” Krause said.
