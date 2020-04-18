The Arlington Planning Commission met Tuesday and discussed a potential plan to close Dodge Street at Ninth Street near Arlington Public Schools.
The closing of the street was proposed by APS officials to provide added parking to the school for activities.
Commission members, however, expressed concern.
“There are more questions than answers right now,” board member Jeremy Hansen said.
“I think we should table this thing until we have some of those people to get a comment on this or an opportunity to come to a meeting,” board member Rod Krause said. “We don’t have enough information.”
No one from the school was part of the videoconferencing discussion to answer those questions.
The road closure would affect the houses owned by Jared Hallstrom and Brian Uhing.
“I can’t think of why they would want to do this except for more parking or to make sure kids can get across to the track safely,” board member Lewis Robinson said.
Arlington resident Wayne Royuk expressed his concerns for the neighborhood.
“How are parents going to pick up their kids?” he asked. “Our streets aren’t wide enough for the traffic. If they change it, we won’t be able to leave our driveway when school lets out.”
Royuk also said there is a need to look at fire protection, too.
“It might make rescue time longer if they have to drive around it,” he said.
The board decided to wait for an actual proposal and a better understanding of what they are asking. They tabled the discussion to next month's meeting.
“There’s a lot of conversation to be had still in regards the possibility of closing that street and we have to hear from a lot more people before we can move forward with anything of that nature,” Hansen said.
