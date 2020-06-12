The Arlington Public Schools Board of Education continued its discussion of the northeast addition to the school during its regular meeting Monday.
The one-story addition can help the district gain approximately six classrooms and cost around $4.6 million, with additional upgrades to the restrooms and locker rooms.
Cody Hillen of DLR Group presented the board with the latest renovation design. It includes a new corridor for ADA egress, renovated locker rooms and new staff restrooms, a demolished vestibule and renovated corridor, a new mother’s room, family toilet, renovated student restrooms and classroom spaces.
“What I’m showing here is my professional recommendation of what you probably should do based on ADA issues currently in the building,” Hillen said. “For the renovations in the kindergarten classroom, the existing two rooms aren’t accessible from inside the building. You would need to either add a ramp or add another hallway to satisfy the back two classrooms for ADA.”
Board chairman Matt O’Daniel said there are a lot of different options, but he supports thinking about bringing the locker rooms and restrooms up to code sooner rather than later.
“These locker rooms have been on the list for years and at any point in the future that we decide to do a small renovation we are going to be right back in the same spot, having to renovate the locker rooms and restrooms to make them ADA compliant,” O’Daniel said. “But if we do it at a higher labor and material cost than today, it might be two or five years, we cannot skate around these codes and continue to improve this building. There’s a little bit of efficiency here to be gained while the equipment is here and labor is here.”
Supt. Dawn Lewis asked if the windows could be seen as a replacement, does that force everything to be needing to be brought up to code?
“It’s not to say the other things don’t need renovating,” Lewis said. “It’s just from the cost perspective that as soon as we renovate locker rooms, we’d have to bring everything to code in the southeast corner of the school.”
“If you just do the windows, the exterior, it would not trigger having to do everything,” Hillen said. “There’s no good story for the locker rooms. Long term I don’t think where the locker rooms are currently is the final solution.”
Board member Janet Warner asked Hillen how long the cost estimate is good for.
“It’s good for at least six months,” Hillen said. “Our company has been working with you for about a year at this point. These would be good until we are going to go ahead with this project.”
The board also talked about construction delivery methods.
“As I understand this, the projects, we have some decisions to make as far as what construction methods we choose prior to getting bids and actual costs,” O’Daniel said.” Once we get those costs the board will have to evaluate. This gets us further down the road to get a solid set of plans and get it bid.”
Lewis said she's become well-versed in the two models — design bid build or construction manager at risk, where they manage the project for you.
“There are benefits and disadvantages to both of those,” Lewis said. “The design bid build is for budget sensitive projects but not necessarily scheduled. Disadvantages are it being less time-sensitive and more of a linear approach. Budgets are created during the design phase but more susceptible to changes.”
Construction manager at risk is most commonly used, Lewis said.
“The next things that come into play is we need a motion to adopt a policy, select it officially as the construction delivery method,” Lewis said.
Hillen said benefits of using the construction manager at risk, are picking who you are working with and having two people considering the budget.
“With design bid build, you don't know who you are going to get, it is typically the lowest bidder,” Hillen said.
The board approved the construction manager at risk delivery system for the renovation project.
