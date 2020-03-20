Arlington has a new village clerk. Niki Herre joined the staff Monday. She replaces Shellie Brainard who resigned Jan. 28.
Herre previously worked for the City of Papillion and enjoyed that work.
"I was looking for a job where I could use some of my other skill sets," she said.
Herre most recently worked as an advocate and coordinator of volunteers for The Bridge Crisis Center in Fremont, where she assisted victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to increase safety for themselves and their families.
She believes she can bring skills from previous work to the Village of Arlington.
"Papillion was still working on building some of their programs so I'm hoping to bring some of that here," she said. "The village board has a lot of big plans for Arlington so I'm hoping to help them with some of those plans and use some of that prior experience.
Herre is from Fremont. Using her experience from The Bridge, Herre said there might be some of the same work as far as safety planning and helping with policies that account for people encountering those sorts of things and how to react well to any situations that come up.
She likes working in a government structure.
"I like the structure, the planning, the knowing and being part of what's going on," she said. "I see a lot of potential in Arlington and I'm really excited about the things they want to do here."
Herre studied psychology and worked in marketing. She's working on her master's in human resources now.
"I will be using a lot of that knowledge and will be able to help incorporate a lot of that into this job," she said. "The board has a lot of great ideas and I want to be a good support for them and do the legwork. I like the small town feel."
