Performing with musical instruments has taken more consideration with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. What once was safe without masks, now requires a unique solution.
Arlington Public Schools instrumental music teacher Allison Mastny is facing the challenge with a plea for assistance making more than 100 performers masks.
"These are different than a normal mask. They actually have a hole in the middle but over lap so they are safe and allow a mouthpiece to fit through," she said. "I’ve had about 10 people come in and pick up mask pieces which is awesome. Each mask requires two of these pieces."
The band isn't practicing music out loud but it doesn't mean they are not keeping busy.
"Currently, we have been discussing a lot of measures and procedures for the band room and doing some music theory review," Mastny said. "The last couple of days the kids have gotten their instruments out and practiced fingerings and counting through some parts."
Mastny worries how hard breathing may be to play the instruments in the masks, though she hasn't had the opportunity yet to play an instrument in one.
"We also will be using bell covers which may affect the sound, but I don’t think they will," she said. "We decided to make the masks in house so we won’t be ordering those but we will be ordering bell covers from the company that have the Arlington Eagles logo."
Mastny said the high school band plans to perform at the first home football game Sept. 4.
"Like everyone else we’ll have to wait and see on the rest," she said.
