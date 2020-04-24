Restrictions placed at Arlington Village Hall office
The Arlington Village Board of Trustees approved restrictions at Arlington Village Hall due to the coronavirus. The office is modifying business by asking all water/sewer bills be paid using the 24-hour drop box located on the front of the Village Hall building or by mail.
Requirements for ATV, UTV and golf cart permits will be waived until 30 days past the lifting of current directed health measures. One person will be allowed in the lobby area at a time if someone does need to come to the office.
Summer Sizzle tentatively planned for July 3-4
The tentative dates for Summer Sizzle are July 3 and July 4. The board approved street closures and allowing alcohol in parks as previously allowed.
The event will take place upon approval by the health department.
Lease agreement approved
The board approved an agreement with Virginia Euhling for a one-year lease on the empty lot next to her house, which she uses to display her wares during the summer.
Chairman Paul Krause asked the clerk to see if Euhling would be interested in a multi-year lease with annual payments.
Arlington Estates being cleared
Clifton Johnson, owner of Arlington Estates, said the park is continuing to be cleared out.
"It took legal action from the city to give me the right to move those last trailers that those people abandoned there," Johnson said. "I have someone coming in on Saturday with dumpsters, the lumberjacks are coming again on Saturday to continue to clear out trees. We are getting the lots cleaned up and working on shutting down utility infrastructure."
The board is considering an application for a conditional use permit for an outdoor storage facility. The board asked Johnson to bring in written documentation of his plans at the next meeting.
Street bid accepted for Ellsworth construction
The board accepted a bid from Steve Harris Construction for the amount of $798,257 for construction on Ellsworth. Work will begin in June.
The construction will be in two phases. One phase will be Fourth Street to the east side of Seventh Street and the other from the east side of Seventh to Ninth streets. There will be periods when those sections will be closed to traffic. Access to driveways along Ellsworth Street will be closed during construction.
JEO Consulting Group advertised for bids in February and the board reviewed three at last month's meeting.
