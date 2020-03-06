"When the 'why' is clear, the 'how' is easy."
I came across this quote online last week. I would like to be able to say that this is true, but we know realistically this is not always the case. I would revise this to say, “When the 'why' is clear, the 'how' is worth it.”
What is our "Why?” This is a big question. The “why” is because we are a public school and we must reach/teach/support all of our students. The “why” is so every child has the best possible future, a dream of their own that they can turn into reality. The “why” is because we believe in our students.
We are working on the “how” daily, with short-term and long-terms plans and goals. Please consider attending board of education meetings, held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the board room, to learn more about our “how.” I won’t ever say the work is easy, because it is not. But it is worth it.
Last month, I promised more explanation of option enrollment connected to funding. For the 2019-2020 year, APS received $940,561 in net-option-positive funding. This amount will be going down next year, as the amount of option students is decreasing as our local student population grows. Option money reduces both the amount we levy to operate and our per pupil expenditures. Realistically, if we didn’t have option funding, our per pupil cost would increase by about $1,300 per student, or would jump from approximately $11,900 to $13,250 (Nebraska state average is $12,613), since our budget authority would remain the same, as we are not based on a per pupil budget calculation. Our budget authority is based upon our previous year’s budget.
Our team will continue to have discussions and take action on decisions centered around our students and families, and our ability to provide a world-class education for them. We have a great team of board members, administrators, teachers and support staff here that work tirelessly for the benefit and betterment of all of our students.
If you want to join us in sharing pride in our public school, please pre-order an Arlington-specific “I Love Public Schools” T-shirt. The link to order is on our social media sites and our school website. This fundraiser will direct monies toward our arts programs. Share your school pride and your passion for public school education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.