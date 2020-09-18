With a theme of "Hometown Throwdown," homecoming week at Arlington High School, which is Sept. 21-25, will feature normal activities but will be missing a dance.
"The team has decided that based on limitations to actual dances in Phase III of DHM's, hosting a true dance would not be feasible this homecoming," Supt. Dawn Lewis said. "All other typical activities will be held, possibly modified as necessary, to remain in compliance and keep everyone healthy and safe."
Lewis said among the conference schools, only one will host a dance.
"All other schools have taken this same course of action that we have decided upon," she said.
Candidates for homecoming king include Gus Duarte, Hunter Gilmore, Josh Iossi and Josh Miller. Homecoming queen candidates include Claire Allen, Kylee Bruning, Halee Pfingsten and Mallory Ruwe. Emcees are Elizabeth Morrison and Jesse Thompson.
The student council will award "Best Dressed" in each high school grade for dress up days. Monday is tacky tourist, Tuesday is favorite team, Wednesday is class day color war, Thursday is cowboy/cowgirl and Friday is spirit day.
Coronation follows the football game against Logan View on Friday.
