Several students at Arlington Elementary School have participated in the High Ability Learners (HAL) program over the years.
In addition to regular coursework, HAL students have the opportunity to extend their lessons with hands-on learning.
"Our goal as educators is to make sure every kid learns something new every day and being able to provide that through the HAL or Extension Math activities is important to us," Principal Jacque Morgan said. "It is exciting when you see them get excited about something they haven't gotten to do before."
Tashia Wolf, who teaches HAL classes, echoed Morgan's sentiment.
"The students are always so excited because it is different than what they do every day in class," she said.
With the younger grades, there is an emphasis on building and construction. For example, the students tried to build the tallest tower with marshmallows and toothpicks or make different shapes with those items. The sixth-graders recently completed a project making Rube Goldberg machines. In November, the students participated in an egg drop challenge in which the students had to devise a contraption that would protect the egg from a high drop.
The program has evolved, according to Morgan, who has been principal for five years.
"The State of Nebraska requires that you identify for high ability learners, but you don't actually have to provide any services," she said. "We're lucky to have teachers to provide the services."
In addition to Wolf, Dawn Klein teaches seventh- and eighth-grade HAL students and Lynette Wooster works with extension, which are activities based off of concepts in a certain class.
Morgan said the math portion of HAL has taken off and the nonverbal HAL students are now meeting weekly. That schedule change allows for another level of learning.
"The depth to which we are looking at things, at concepts, in bi-weekly it's hard," Morgan said. "Being weekly has been nice."
To determine if students belong in the program, Morgan said it is a combination of testing and teacher recommendations.
"We primarily use FastBridge and MAPS tests," she said. "They have to score 85 percent and up to qualify. Then we look at recommendations."
There are no limits to the number of students in HAL.
"If they qualify and have the teacher recommendation we will bring in as many as there are," Morgan said.
Currently, there are seven in third grade, nine in fourth grade, 11 in fifth grade and 12 in sixth grade. Klein teaches 16 in her seventh- and eighth-grade STEM classes.
